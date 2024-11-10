Our Daily Show Interview! Piston Aviation: PistonLIVE Active!

BETHALTO - Joe Ord with Piston Aviation recently shared more about their all-new online monthly flight school program, Piston Live. The all-new program offers the best of both online resources and live instruction to make piloting more affordable and accessible.

Piston Aviation is a flight school serving private and sport pilots with locations in Creve Coeur, Mo. and Bethalto.

Ord explained that most in-person “Ground Schools” don’t provide much scheduling flexibility, while most online flight schools offer no opportunity for live instruction. Piston Live combines the flexibility of an online flight school with the real-time guidance and clarification available from having a live instructor.

“If you can’t make that two hours at one time a week, then you’re kind of behind … but a lot of people learn better in-person, so we said, ‘Well, let’s combine the two and come up with a model where we do live sessions online’” Ord said.

While perfecting the hybrid model required some work, Ord emphasized his pride and excitement as he sees the program expanding widely in the near future.

“There was a challenge here, but we figured it out and we’re really proud of the product that we’ve put together, and we’re really excited to take it to the public - not just here locally, but nationwide.”

For $19.95 per month (with other yearly or six-month pricing options), prospective pilots gain full access to Piston’s entire selection of courses. Ord said they’re launching with the Private Pilot course, containing 131 lessons, followed by their IFR courses launching in January, then Commercial, CFI, FOI, and many other courses coming next spring.

For new pilots, Ord said Piston Aviation offers an affordable way to achieve a major step on the way to earning their pilot’s license.

“When you complete the course, you get a certificate that allows you to go take the FAA written exam, and that’s a big deal,” he said. “If you successfully complete it and pass our final exam with an 85% or better, you’re going to get an endorsement in your email … and that’s one of the big three pieces you have to have to get your license.”

Ord’s main goal in choosing such a low price point wasn’t just to compete with much pricier online flight schools, but also to make piloting more accessible to those interested.

“The other thing about it that’s just revolutionary is the price. People think I’m crazy - and I am a little crazy,” Ord said. “However, we want to take this to the public, we want to offer our service, and we want to make this affordable for everybody out there.”

To learn more about Piston Aviation and their Piston Live program, visit pistonlive.com or see the full interview with Ord at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

