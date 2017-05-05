http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/17-5-4-Piscotty-edit.mp3

(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals were two players light as they left the clubhouse after Thursday’s loss to Milwaukee, as both Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty will stay behind for further evaluation of injuries on Friday.

“Dexter’s still getting his evaluation–he’s in the tube right now getting tested,” shared Mike Matheny postgame. “Right shoulder injury is what we do know, from the dive in center. Stephen’s a right hamstring. We’re going to leave them here overnight to be seen by our medical team tomorrow to put a better plan together.”

As noted, Fowler’s injury occurred in the outfield. Piscotty pulled up after trying to beat out a play at first base.