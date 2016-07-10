EDWARDSVILLE – The three Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association clubs that have diving teams – Sunset Hills, Paddlers and SummersPort – all got together for an invitational meet at Sunset Hills Saturday morning in a warmup before next Saturday's SWISA diving championship at Paddlers in Granite City.

The Pirates took the overall team win with 60 points, with the Sharks finishing second at 55 and the Stingrays third at 47. Waterworks and Splash City do not have diving programs.

Gayle McCormick Lindsay, who is a long-time diving coach in the area, was pleased with how her team performed Saturday; the Rays went into last year's league meet with six divers, but doubled their numbers going into this year's meet.

“I think the team as a whole did very well,” McCormick Lindsay said. “We had a big improvement from last year; last year, we only had six divers and this year, we doubled (the number of divers), so I'm really excited about the future of diving at Sunset.

“You have to have your age groups filled up to be very competitive, so that's the main thing; if we can 8-and-under girls and 9-10 girls and start them when they're young and they continue until they're 18.”

McCormick Lindsay is excited about the team's future with the increased numbers; she's also hoping that increased numbers of divers will also mean an increase in divers for Edwardsville High's aquatic teams. “We're very excited about the future of diving,” McCormick Lindsay said. “We also have high school diving now with the (Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center) now, so hopefully, we'll have some divers that, in the future, will compete (for the Tigers).”

“We did pretty good today,” said Pirates coach Cole DeYoung. “We had a couple of missed dives, but it was just an invitational, so it was just practice for (next week's league championship). I thought we did pretty well overall; we won our first (diving) meet by a couple of points and we did OK (Saturday). Our next (diving) meet is Tuesday (at SummersPort, which is also the regular-season finale for both teams). We'll be prepared for that.

“I think we'll do pretty good (at the SWISA Championship); we have 21 divers, I believe, so we have more than anyone.”

Boys winners on the day included Remy Tyrell in 8-and-under; Drew Thomeczyk in 9-10; Richie Moore in 11-12; Nash Johnson in 13-14; and Addison Thomeczyk in 15-18. Girls winners included Aubrey White in 8-and-under; Callie Mossman in 9-10; Sydney Lane in 11-12; Carson Brown in 13-14; and Taylor Sielheimer in 15-18.

