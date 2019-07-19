ALTON – Pinup group, Decade Dames, was founded in 2017 by five women who wanted to celebrate the glamorous attire and style of yesteryear.

They have since expanded to five chapters across Illinois and Missouri and hosted a pinup competition last week as an effort to raise money for folks affected by this year's extreme, and long-lasting flooding. The competition was hosted at Bottle and Barrel in Alton, and awards were given to several women. Some of those awards – like Confluence Cutie 2019 and Miss Muddy Waters 2019 – were fitting with the theme of the event. Overall, the group raised $300, which was donated to Riverbend Yoga Studio, who had to remain closed during much of the flood's duration, due to its location.

Event host and pinup model Avonlea Schoeneberg said this event featured two categories: one for women who are seasoned pinups, and one for women who have competed fewer than five times.

“Women being more accepting of themselves and their images each day is helpful,” she said in a message before the competition. “ANYONE can be a pin-up no matter the age, size, or color! Get out there in your favorite outfit and strut your stuff girl!”

Schoeneberg said there is a pinup day occurring Sept. 22 at the St. Louis Zoo, which will be open for anyone to attend as well.

“We bring light to people looking to help others while all dolled up,” she said. “Allowing them to have an outlet and not feel like they are the only ones that appreciate historical clothing. But also helping other non-profits and community organizations along the way.”

Winners of the contest were Miss Amber Klear, Miss Lipstick Lottie, Miss Lola Davis, Miss Cha Cha Ooh La La, Miss Stella Noir, and Miss Lola Sparkles.

