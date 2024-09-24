EDWARDSVILLE - Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville was the individual winner, but Edwardsville swept the next three spots, taking five of the first seven in going on to an impressive win in the girls tac of the 58th running of the Edwardsville Invitational cross country meet, which took place at SIU-Edwardsville's Mud Mountain course on Saturday morning.

The Tigers prevailed on an unusually warm, but sunny, morning with 22 points, while Mascoutah came in second at 67 points, Parkway West came in third at 71 points, PInckneyville was fourth with 126 points, and John Burroughs School of Ladue, Mo. rounded up the top five with 148 points, Alton was sixth with 181 points, East St. Louis finished seventh with 211 points, Belleville East was ninth at 236 points, Collinsville came in 10th at 243 pints, and Staunton was 11th with 286 points, and Trenton Wesclin was 12th with 334 points. Metro-East Lutheran also had runners entered in the race, but not enough for a team score.

Peel won the race with a time of 20:14.30, while Edwardsville swept the next three places. Madison Popelar was second at 20:31.80, Willow Jackson came in third at 20:32.70, and Antonella DeAvila finished fourth at 20:41.60. Rounding out the top five was Eva May of Parkway West at 20:44.30.

The Tigers also had Ava Horsfall coming in sixth at 20:55.50, and Reagan Jumper in seventh at 20:57.90. Brynn Behrmann led the Indians with a ninth-place finish at 2:10.20, with Ryleigh Piller coming in 10th at 21:18.70. Also finishing in Mascoutah's top five were Chloe Millett at 22:00.80, Milla Cryder at 22:20.00, and Abby Detering at 22:25.70.

Sophia Helfrich led the Redbirds with a time of 22:43.30, with Aliyah Rehling in at 23:19.90, Monica Klockemper was in at 23:26.30, Allison Pruitt had a time of 25:42.80, and Jessica Gabriel's time was 32:06.60. Leading the Flyers was Daniya Hill at 22:34.90, while Dakira Ivy was in at 25:46.00, Branae Brown had a time of 26:40.60, Shirloris Stewart had a time of 26.46.90, and Ja'Kayla Atkins was in at 29:04.90.

Bria Johnson was the top runner for the Lancers, having a time of 21:49.10, while Meagan Prott was in at 27:23.80, Aziza Walker's time was 27:34.70, Gabrielle Ortega was home at 28:27.40. and Damiyah Griffin had a time of 31:03.10.

The Kahoks were led by Catalina Jiminez-Magada at 24:27.60, with Danielle Cary in at 25:07.30. Morgan Laing had a time of 26:00.00, Sadie Demick was home at 28:40.30, and Isabella Tesillos-Solis was in at 33:47.50.

The top runner for the Bulldogs was Mallory Lucykow at 26:21.30, while Olivia Matesa had a time of 27:36.10, Lydia Larosa was in at 28:21.50, Elsah Clark came in at 29:15.60, and Lauryn Sternickle had a time of 34:27.90. The Knights were led by Izzy McLeod, at 23:40.50, with Lucy Doyle in at 24:16.40, Marion Hemmer was in at 26:31.20, and Lily Walloch came home at 29:41.10.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.