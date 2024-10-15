ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL will be hosting a free Wills and Power of Attorney Legal Clinic on Nov. 14, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attorneys from The Public Interest Law Initiative’s (PILI) Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee will be meeting with veterans and seniors and assisting with the preparation of Wills and Power of Attorney documents.

The clinic is free, but clients must meet PILI’s financial guidelines for eligibility. Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information and registration, please call 833-275-7454 ext. 5 or register online at https://pili.org/event/free-veterans-seniors-wills-clinic/.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.