PIKE COUNTY - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about the theft of four off-road vehicles reported over the past two months in Pike County, Illinois. Pike County is adjacent to Calhoun County and the Calhoun Sheriff's Office released this information in its social media.

The thefts occurred at various locations between late May and early July 2025. On or about May 31, a red and white Honda 70 dirt bike was taken from a property on the 1000 block of Bainbridge Street in Barry.

Approximately nine days later, on June 9, 2025, a gray CF Moto 800 four-wheeler was stolen from a property on the 36000 block of County Highway 2 in Baylis. Two days after that, on June 11, 2025, a green 2020 Polaris was reported stolen from the 500 block of State Highway 106 in Barry. Most recently, on or about July 9, 2025, a green and black Polaris Ranger UTV was taken from a property on the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 54 in Rockport.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen vehicles or the identity of suspects to contact them at (217) 285-4471. Additionally, individuals can call Pike County Crimestoppers at (217) 285-1500 to be eligible for a reward.

