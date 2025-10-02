NEW CANTON - Residents of New Canton in Pike County are urged to stay inside while law enforcement responds to “an active situation.”

On Thursday morning, Oct. 2, 2025, community members were told that law enforcement officers were present in New Canton. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department asked residents to remain indoors and await further updates.



“Officers are in the area and actively working to bring this matter to a safe resolution,” the Pike County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

Nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown while the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided.

