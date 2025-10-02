NEW CANTON - Residents of New Canton in Pike County are urged to stay inside while law enforcement responds to “an active situation.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On Thursday morning, Oct. 2, 2025, community members were told that law enforcement officers were present in New Canton. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department asked residents to remain indoors and await further updates.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers are in the area and actively working to bring this matter to a safe resolution,” the Pike County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

Nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown while the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided.

More like this:

Pike County Sheriff Seeks Leads on Recent ATV Thefts
Jul 18, 2025
C&M Circus Bringing Family Fun To Pike County Fairgrounds
Aug 8, 2025
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Calhoun County Honors Officers for Multi-County Burglary Arrest
Jul 7, 2025
Calhoun County Sheriff Arrests Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Case
Jul 14, 2025

 