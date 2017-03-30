JERSEYVILLE - One of the area's favorite locally-owned sandwich shops will be moving to a new, more accessible location in Jerseyville.

Pig on a Wing, which has been operating from Hansen's Meat Packing Shop, located at 807 IL-16 in Jerseyville, is moving to the front adjacent to Medford Food Mart, located at 216 N State St. It will be occupying the location, which once housed Taco Bell. Ryan Hansen, who partnered with Steve Walker to bring Pig on a Wing to its current location in the meat packing shop, said the move will make the sandwich shop much more accessible to customers.

"They [Walker and former partner Scott Yarborough] opened the second location here while it was still S and S Sandwich Shop," Hansen said. "We had about 750 square feet for them to use. They do such a great job here at Hansen Packing, but there is not room for growth."

Hansen said Walker is currently missing additional revenue, which could be made if the location had more room to seat people, he reasoned. The new location adjacent to Medford Food Mart would be approximately 2,000 square feet, and could accommodate many more people. The new location will also feature a pick-up window, which is currently being utilized at Pig on a Wing. Hansen said the new location should be ready to serve customers by as soon as May 1.

"The sheer increase of potential foot traffic and vehicle traffic at the new location is really the draw," Hansen said. "It is on Highway 67, which is the main road through town. People will be stopping there anyway to shop at the convenience mart or buy gas, so they may stop into Pig on a Wing and get a sandwich. The Medfords have been really helpful so far to structure a deal to get us there. They're looking for a similar relationship they had with Taco Bell, where each business can bring new customers; a synergy experience."

Medford Food Mart has also given Hansen and Walker permission to sell deli meats and cheese as well as pre-made sandwiches, Hansen said. These items will join the ever-growing menu Hansen said is offered by Pig on a Wing, which sources their meat products from Hansen.

"Some of the things we added are unique in Jerseyville before the [S & S Sandwich Shop] partnership was dissolved," Hansen said.

Those menu items include: Burger Thursday, which offered a "high-quality" half-pound burger sourced from Hansen's with the option of bacon, Philly Friday, which offers a Philly cheese steak sandwich with either beef or chicken and Taco Tuesday, which offers spicy pork tacos every Tuesday.

Usual menu items also include the "Hansen Burger," featuring two beef patties with thinly-sliced ribeye steak atop them. Hansen said that sandwich is possibly one of the most popular in the restaurant.

Most of those menu items are also transferred to the Pig on a Wing food truck, which debuted at the Jersey County Fair in July 2016. That food truck "goes anywhere it is invited," Hansen said. It has been at events at local schools, auto auctions and corporate campuses.

More information and updates can be found on Pig on a Wing's Facebook page.

