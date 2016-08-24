JERSEYVILLE - A local participant in the Alton Food Truck Festival will be the “Pig on a Wing Food Truck.”

Steve Walker, owner of S&S Sandwich Shop, partnered up with Ryan Hansen, owner of Hansen Meat Packing, and from that built the food truck called Pig on a Wing.

“After attending the 2015 Sauce Magazine Alton Food Truck Festival I decided it's time to build a food truck,” Walker said.

"So, after a couple months of research and planning I bought an old bread truck, gutted it, then began the task of rebuilding it into my ‘dream kitchen on wheels’ with help from friends and help from Bill Knetzer, owner of Alton Sheet Metal. Bill added his expertise at metal fabrication. Five months later we were driving it out of the workshop.”

Walker said at times, it is challenging running S&S Sandwich Shop while taking the food truck out for different events but he said he has a great crew at the Jerseyville store who keep it running while he's fulfilling food truck obligations.

“Generally on most events I have my long time girlfriend, Meaghan, working next to me also my two daughters Katelyn, 15, and Annie, 12, who have started working on the truck. I love the fact that the next generation is showing interest in my passion for the restaurant business. They are naturals.”

Pig on a Wing has traveled to Roodhouse, Jerseyville, Staunton and Alton for appearances.

“We have exciting events coming up such as the Alton Food Truck Festival, Bethalto Homecoming and the Staunton Balloon Glow, among others,” he said. “So far, we have had a great response from those who have tried the food on the truck. We have learned just like ourselves everyone loves a food truck.”

Walker said their menu favorites so far seem to be the pulled pork grilled cheese with slaw, the chicken philly and the rib-eye sandwich.

“It's clearly an advantage having our shop in the same building as Hansen Meat Market,” Walker said. To book the food truck for an event, please call (618) 498-3714 or (618) 639-3354. September dates are available but are filling for anyone interested.

