GODFREY - Godfrey officials have announced a delay in the planned temporary closure of Pierce Lane, now scheduled to begin Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

The closure, originally set for early November, is necessary to relocate and install storm drainage infrastructure as part of the Pierce Lane improvement and expansion project.

Keller Construction, subcontracted by the Village of Godfrey, is responsible for the work on the section of Pierce Lane between Stamper Lane and the entrance to the Rolling Hills Golf Course. The closure is expected to last approximately two months.

A signed detour route will be in place, directing traffic along Stamper Lane, Godfrey Road, and Winter Lane. Keller Construction will install traffic control and signage before the road closure begins.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Emergency Manager, stated that local first responders, mutual aid partners including fire, police, and EMS, as well as local bus companies and the Madison County Transit (MCT), have been notified to adjust their response routes accordingly.

Residents and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the closure. The Village of Godfrey encourages the public to stay informed about the project and any updates.

(See map above for closure details)

More like this: