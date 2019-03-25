EDWARDSVILLE - Pieced: An Assemblage of Historic Quilts is scheduled for an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the student gallery at Edwardsville Art Center. Artwork of Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools will also be featured in the DeToye Student Gallery.

The exhibition is curated by Mandy Pedigo and Erin Vigneau-Dimick and presented by the University Museum at SIUE.

"Join us this Friday for our exhibit featuring an assemblage of historic quilts from the SIUE University Museum's collection," organizers said in a release. "Patchwork and crazy quilts, feed sack to finery, these quilts cover a century of American handwork. Both the historic quilts and student artwork exhibits will run until April 19th. Join us next Friday for food, friends, and art!"

