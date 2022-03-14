ALTON - Picture This & More, a professional custom framing business in Alton, is marking the one-year anniversary of their location on Broadway. Owner Quint Long said the new location has brought in more foot traffic and helped the company become part of a business community.

Picture This & More was previously located at the Piasa Shopping Center on Delmar Avenue and has served the Alton community for over 30 years. Long bought the business from a retired couple eight years ago and moved to 17 East Broadway last year to contribute to the downtown Alton revitalization effort.

“We were just wanting to jump on board with the revitalization of the downtown-Broadway corridor,” Long said. “John Simmons had a plan to bring more art-related, tourist-related businesses to downtown, and they kind of courted Picture This & More, and here we are.”

Long said business has been booming since moving to Broadway.

“The first year has been very exciting,” Long said. “We love the traffic - much more foot traffic than we had at the Delmar location. We feel much more a part of the business community here on Broadway. Business has been good.”

He also said there are a couple of key reasons to choose a local, custom framer instead of buying a frame at a chain store.

“We would be of the highest quality,” Long said. “[We] would have a much more hands-on experience in finding what it is that they like - what will best complement their artwork.”

To find out more about Picture This & More, visit their website or Facebook page.

