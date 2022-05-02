EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran junior Sarah Huber is developing into a top-notch pitcher and is also solid at the plate.

Sarah HuberOn April 22, against Father McGivney, Huber fanned 12 batters in four innings of work and tossed a no-hitter in a 19-0 win over Father McGivney Catholic. She also had three hits, two were extra-base hits. She also scored three runs.

Sarah is the Metro East Lutheran High School Female Athlete of the Month.

Sarah’s coach Rob Stock said she pitched really well against the Griffins.

“She had all her pitches working,” he said. “We were very proud of her. She did everything she needed to do and stayed aggressive the whole game. She didn’t let up on anything. It was a great game for her.”

Stock said Sarah has great potential for the future.

“She has been pitching since she was a freshman,” he said. “She throws the ball well and we expect to continue to see good things from her in the future.”

