CASEYVILLE — A pickup truck crashed into the lobby area of a Hardee's restaurant on Petroff Drive Wednesday evening, April 30, 2025, prompting an emergency response from the French Village Fire Department and Caseyville Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, the French Village Fire Department was dispatched to 8850 Petroff Drive in Caseyville following reports of a vehicle collision with the Hardee's building. Upon arrival, responders found the pickup truck had struck the restaurant's lobby.

Officials confirmed that no one was trapped inside the vehicle or the building, and no injuries were reported.

As a safety measure, the Hardee's was evacuated and will remain closed until necessary repairs are completed.

More like this: