SPRINGFIELD — Brad Jacobs, a retired firefighter from Alton, is making his name known for his pickleball talents after recently qualifying for the national tournament following his success at the Illinois Senior Olympics. Jacobs, who served in the Alton Fire Department from 1970 to 2000, took up the sport after a fellow coach encouraged him to try it out post-retirement.

Jacobs, now an active member of the pickleball community, credits his doubles partner Bob Biarkis, an experienced player from Edwardsville, for introducing him to the competitive side of the sport.

“I never played in a tournament before, but Bob asked if I would like to join him in Springfield, and we ended up going undefeated and winning the gold,” Jacobs said. The Illinois Senior Olympics took place in Springfield, where Jacobs showcased his skills in the 3.5 skill level category.

Beyond his achievements in pickleball, Jacobs remains committed to charitable work, particularly focused on youth programs. He has coached basketball at Marquette High School, where he has been involved in both girls' and boys' teams, as well as assisting his son in coaching their team.

Jacobs has always been passionate about sports, having participated in various athletic activities throughout his life. He recalls receiving beginner pickleball equipment from a friend at Marquette High School, which sparked his love for the game.

“I have always played all sports through high school and after,” he said. Pickleball, for Jacobs, just seems to be the right fit at this age, he added.

As pickleball continues to gain popularity in the region, the newly opened recreation center in Wood River, which features six indoor courts, is expected to further enhance community engagement with the sport. Jacobs plans to continue playing during the winter months in Florida, where he hopes to further develop his skills. Courts are under construction in Edwardsville, and Alton and Godfrey both have a strong pickleball following.

