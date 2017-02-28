A little over a week ago, former Major League catcher Mike Piazza took an unsolicited shot at St. Louis, stating to the New York Times that he would rather “be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can’t get a good meal there.”

The comment came while Piazza was being interviewed about Reggiana, the soccer team he purchased in Italy.

As you might expect, the shot at St. Louis was not well-received locally.

Enter Nelly.

The St. Louis native and music star had an encounter with Piazza last night and recorded the following video for Twitter…

“I got him,” exclaimed Nelly. “I got him under control. We’re not gonna let him get away with that. He’s okay. We’re going to have him come down and eat on The Hill.”

Nelly then tweeted he would handle bringing Piazza to The Hill himself and that the Hall of Fame catcher had been following him around all night apologizing about his comment.

