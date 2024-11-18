WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that 11 farmers and small business owners in Piatt, Madison and Macoupin Counties will receive a combined $952,249 in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These funds will go directly to energy efficiency upgrades - namely the buildout of new solar arrays - that will lower energy bills for recipients.

In total, the solar energy capacity added from this funding will generate $140,000 in energy savings per year for local businesses, and the energy generated from the new installations is enough to power 75 homes.

“As our communities continue to struggle with high energy costs, the Rural Energy for America Program is making critical investments to help folks lower their power bills,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to announce more than $950,000 in federal funding for farmers and small businesses in Piatt, Madison and Macoupin Counties to bring more energy production online, bring down costs and reduce harmful carbon emissions. I’ll keep working to ensure Central and Southern Illinois receives its fair share of federal dollars and empower rural communities through investments like this one.”

A breakdown of the funding awarded can be found below:

$45,375 to Levchas LLC, a building lessor in Monticello

$51,870 to Pregame Sports, a fitness and recreation center in Monticello

$51,040 to STO LLC, a golf course located in Alton

$180,420 to Wood River Storage, a storage business in Wood River

$10,000 to Auto Sound and Security, an electronics business in Staunton

$390,000 to Carlinville Associates LLC, which owns the location of a future grocery store in Carlinville

$57,841 to Davis Anderson Funeral Homes, a funeral home business in Carlinville

$47,267 to Behme Heritage Farms, a grain farming operation in Carlinville

$27,500 to Staunton Auto Body, an auto body repair business in Staunton

$69,900 to Rhodes Farm, a grain and livestock farming operation in Carlinville

$21,036 to Marcus Davis Lawncare, a lawncare business in Carlinville Wpp

The Rural Energy for America Program offers guaranteed loan financing and grants to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help recipients increase their income, grow their businesses, reduce emissions and lower energy costs for families. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy-efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing. So far, REAP has invested more than $2.7 billion in 9,901 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the country.

