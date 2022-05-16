ALTON - After securing their Regional Championships, the Piasa Southwestern (15-5) and Marquette Catholic (15-6-3) girls soccer teams will be playing in the IHSA Class-1A Sectional Semifinals.

The schedule is as follows:

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Piasa Southwestern 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Alton Marquette 6 p.m.

Both games will be held at Quincy Notre Dame High School on Tuesday, May 17. The second game on Tuesday will begin no earlier than 25 minutes after game one ends so plan accordingly.

The winners of these games will play Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. in the Sectional Finals also held at QND HS.

Tickets to all these games must be bought online. No tickets will be sold at the door. A link to buy tickets can be found here.