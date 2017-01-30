ALTON - Come to the Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club Speakers’ Series on February 13, 2017 at the Old Bakery Brew Company, Alton, to hear Patti Brown, Education Director of the Nature Institute, tell us all about BUGS that we can even eat. She says that “Bugs are tiny, creepy, crawly, crunchy, slimy, delicious and nutritious. There’s a word for bug-eating. It’s “entomophagy…” an ugly stuffy-sciency word that’s another barrier to overcome.

Join Patti for a light hearted but informative program on edible insects, a highly sustainable, nutritious and easily-produced food source that could become increasingly relied upon as the global population grows. Samples will be provided. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner (no samples) and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 starting at 6:00 p.m.

The program will begin at 7:30 PM, in the event room, adjacent to the dining room. For any questions contact Chris Krusa by mobile phone at 410-490-5024.