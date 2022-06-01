Piasa Palisades Group Of Sierra Club Illinois Calling For Volunteers To Support Storm Drain Stenciling Project

ALTON - The Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois is calling for volunteers to help stencil storm drains throughout Madison and Jersey Counties to aid in the protection of the Mississippi River. The Piasa Palisades Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will be hosting a storm drain stenciling day of action on Saturday, June 4, focusing on Downtown Alton. Interested volunteers can pick up storm drain stenciling kits provided by the Piasa Palisades Group between 9am and noon on June 4 and either dive into their stenciling work or go out throughout the following week to put up their assigned plaques and stencils. To register to participate in the Storm Drain Stenciling Project, visit bit.ly/PPGstenciling.

“Storm drain stenciling is a fun and interactive way to get involved in the local community while protecting the critical waterways in the Metro East region,” says Amitie Flynn, Executive Committee member of the Piasa Palisades Group. “Throughout Alton, storm drains flow directly into our local waters, depositing whatever they pick up along the way directly into the Mississippi River. Oftentimes, this includes pesticides, motor oil, fertilizer, and pet waste. Adding these stencils and plaques to storm drains throughout the community will remind folks to be cautious around these storm drains.”

The Mississippi River flows over 2,000 mies from its headwaters in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, and debris and pollutants that we use every day can make their way into the river, often by way of storm drains. Thus, preventing polluting materials from draining through storm drains is critical to the protection of our shared waterways. The Piasa Palisades Group hopes that these stencils and plaques, which will be displayed alongside storm drains in Downtown Alton, will remind community members that drains deposit into the Mississippi River and encourage the local community to ensure storm drains are protected from debris and pollution.

Storm drain stenciling kits will be provided by the Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois and can be picked up on Saturday, June 4 at 9am. The group will meet at 443 E Broadway in Alton, Illinois. The Piasa Palisades Group recommends that volunteers wear walking shoes and bring sunscreen, a hat, and a water bottle if they plan to head out to stencil storm drains on the day of action. To volunteer to participate in the day of action and/or to pick up a storm drain stenciling kit on June 4, register at bit.ly/PPGstenciling. If you’re interested in picking up a storm drain stenciling kit after June 4, email Christine Favilla at christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

