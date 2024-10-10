SOUTHWESTERN — Southwestern High School's Audrey Vollintine achieved a personal milestone in her cross country career by finishing 10th in a recent meet, earning her a placing ribbon in the sport.

The meet recognized the top 10 finishers with ribbons, and Vollintine’s performance stood out among her peers. Southwestern Girls Cross Country Coach Gary Bowker praised her dedication, noting that while many of her teammates opted out of the race due to homecoming festivities, Vollintine was eager to compete.

“She is starting to figure it out very honestly,” Bowker said.

Vollintine’s strong performance in cross country follows a successful track and field season, where she participated in multiple events, including the 400 meters, 4 x 100 relay, 4 x 200 relay, 4 x 400 relay, and triple jump. Her determination and commitment to her athletic pursuits have been evident, as she continues to excel in various disciplines.

After her finish, Vollintine was visibly pleased, with her coach noting she was “tickled pink” and smiling ear to ear.

Vollintine's achievement marks a significant step in her athletic journey, highlighting her potential as she continues to develop in cross country and her other favorite, track and field.