PIASA — Matthew Ready, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman for the Piasa Birds, has signed a scholarship to play football at Greenville University. Ready, a two-year starter for the Piasa Birds, was recently named the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the team. "He played well upfront for us this past season," said Piasa Birds head coach Pat Keith. Keith also praised Ready's academic performance, calling him an outstanding student and an excellent choice for Greenville University as he continues his football career.