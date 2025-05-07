The Piasa Birds' Matthew Ready.PIASA — Matthew Ready, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman for the Piasa Birds, has signed a scholarship to play football at Greenville University.

Ready, a two-year starter for the Piasa Birds, was recently named the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He played well upfront for us this past season,” said Piasa Birds head coach Pat Keith.

Keith also praised Ready’s academic performance, calling him an outstanding student and an excellent choice for Greenville University as he continues his football career.

More like this:

Piasa Birds' Greyson Brewer Secures Football Scholarship at Augustana College
2 days ago
Southwestern's Vivian Zurheide Recognized for Outstanding Hitting and Leadership
Apr 22, 2025
McGivney Takes Two Wins, Defeats Mt. Vernon 15-3, Southwestern 15-0, Runs Record To 16-2
Apr 17, 2025
Nelson's Fourth Homer Of The Season Turns Out To Be The Winner, As Tigers Hold Off Southwestern 4-3, Fox Strikes Out Four
Mar 27, 2025
Explorers Score 10 Unanswered For 14-4 Win Over Piasa Birds
Mar 24, 2025

 