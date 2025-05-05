PIASA - Greyson Brewer, a senior running back and cornerback for Southwestern High School in Piasa, recently received a college opportunity to play football at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. He signed to take a scholarship at Augustana recently at Southwestern High.

He has been named an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month. Brewer had a strong senior football season for Piasa Birds' head coach Pat Keith.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Brewer appeared in nine games during his final high school season, carrying the ball 111 times for 605 yards, including a longest run of 54 yards. He scored six touchdowns on the ground and added 12 receptions for 187 yards and two more touchdowns.

Coach Keith praised Brewer’s performance for the Piasa Birds in his career.

His contributions helped lead the Piasa Birds during his senior year, earning him outstanding recognition.

More like this: