PIASA - Garrett Beuttel is an up-and-coming Southwestern High School runner as a junior and will be a key member of the track team in the spring.

Garrett BeuttelGarrett is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Garrett has been a standout for Southwestern since his freshman year and had solid cross-country and track-and-field seasons since he started.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He recorded a time of 18:30 in the IHSA cross-country regional. Garrett will be one of the Piasa Birds’ top track and field athletes in the spring and will run both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Garrett’s coach Gary Bowker said the talented athlete has always enjoyed running.

“When Garrett stays focused, he is really hard to beat,” Coach Bowker said. “He ran really well this past cross country season and I expect great things from him when track and field starts in March.”

Garrett and his younger brother, Bram, push each other all the time, Coach Bowker says.

“They will both be back next year in cross country,” the coach added. “Garrett and Bram are good for each other. One day one wins and the next day another gets it.”

More like this:

Southwestern’s Thor Springman Named Male Athlete of Month
Jun 10, 2025
Gillespie's Chaz Oberkfell Secures Second Place in 3,200 Meter Run At State Meet
May 31, 2025
Granite City Announces 2025 Sports Hall of Fame Class
Jun 25, 2025
Troy 12-Year-Old Competes In National Flag Football Program
Jun 23, 2025
Max Weber Places In Top Five In Two State Track Finals, He Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month For CM
Jun 1, 2025

 