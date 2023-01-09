PIASA - Garrett Beuttel is an up-and-coming Southwestern High School runner as a junior and will be a key member of the track team in the spring.

Garrett is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Garrett has been a standout for Southwestern since his freshman year and had solid cross-country and track-and-field seasons since he started.

He recorded a time of 18:30 in the IHSA cross-country regional. Garrett will be one of the Piasa Birds’ top track and field athletes in the spring and will run both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Garrett’s coach Gary Bowker said the talented athlete has always enjoyed running.

“When Garrett stays focused, he is really hard to beat,” Coach Bowker said. “He ran really well this past cross country season and I expect great things from him when track and field starts in March.”

Garrett and his younger brother, Bram, push each other all the time, Coach Bowker says.

“They will both be back next year in cross country,” the coach added. “Garrett and Bram are good for each other. One day one wins and the next day another gets it.”

