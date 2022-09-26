PIASA - Southwestern senior cross country runner Drew Spangler has taken a role of responsibility this season for the boys' squad as one of the leaders.

Spangler has the perfect build for a runner with his long, lean frame as his Coach Gary Bowker describes him. He has undergone a big-scale transformation as a runner over the past year, his coach says.

“With the added responsibility, he has taken an even greater commitment to the sport,” Coach Bowker said. “He is over 6-foot tall. He has started to get a stronger stride and is utilizing his legs to get into what he now sees as a comfortable stride. When he first started, he shuffled his feet some, but he has improved greatly and increased his speed.”

Drew Spangler is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In the recent Southwestern meet at North Mac, Drew cracked the 19-minute mark for 3 miles with a time of 18:53 and was the Piasa Birds’ No. 1 runner in the meet. Drew has recorded a time of 18:51 at home on a more flat course. Coach Bowker said the North Mac cross-country course is much hillier.

“The more he improves, it increases his confidence,” Coach Bowker said. “That is what you want to see as a coach in developing a runner.”

Coach Bowker added that he looks forward to watching the rest of the boys' cross country season unfold and to see how Drew performs in the conference meet and then in the post-season in the IHSA regional meet.

“Drew has really blossomed over the last year,” Bowker explained. “I am very proud of him and the other boys and girls.”

More like this: