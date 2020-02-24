ALTON - The Piasa Bird District of the Boy Scouts of America held their annual Pinewood Derby race at the Alton Square Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Over one hundred kids participated in the event at the Alton Square Mall. The afternoon was filled with fun for all of the scouts who spent the time showing off and racing the cars they built. Racing in the Derby takes a lot of preparation, kids build, paint, decorate, and weigh down their cars. All of the kids were in high spirits, weighing their cars to make sure they weighed just enough to be fast, without going over the weight limit.

“I was doing the Derby years ago with my son. It’s a tradition for a lot of kids and their parents to participate in the Pinewood Derby. It’s a fun event,” said Joel Simansky, Pinewood Derby Chair for the Piasa Bird District.

The Piasa Bird District covers parts of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. The race was open to all scouts of the District.

Trophies were given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd fastest cars at each den level. The Grand Master Trophy was awarded to the fastest car overall. Trophies were also given for Best of Show, for the best looking car at each den level and overall.

“Everyone always seems to have a great time competing in the Derby each year. I’m happy to be able to participate in it and help out to make sure it's a good day for everyone,” said Simansky.

A huge Pinewood Derby track was set up inside the mall, surrounded by chairs and a table of judges who watched the race. A table filled with trophies sat nearby. Pack leaders served as announcers to call each of the races.

Overall, it was an exciting day for all the scouts involved, regardless of if they walked away with a trophy.

The Pinewood Derby has been an American tradition for the Boy Scouts of America since 1953. To learn more about the Boy Scouts of America, and the Piasa Bird District, check out their website https://stlbsa.org/

