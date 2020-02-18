GREENVILLE - Greenville University’s annual Schoenhals Fine Arts Symposium will take place March 17 and 18 featuring this year’s guest artist Brian Lee, professional pianist and Moody Bible Institute professor of piano
Lee has given solo performances in venues such as the Dame Myra Hess Concert Series, Bargemusic in New York City, and concert halls across China. A soloist with professional and
community orchestras, he has also premiered works by American composers. His collaborative performances have been featured on Live from WFMT and in many recital series, ranging from concert halls to churches and retirement communities. Lee has also performed in the CSO Art Institute Chamber Series with members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. His solo recordings can be found on the Albany Records and?Blue Griffin labels. He earned degrees from Wheaton College, New England Conservatory, and The Juilliard School.
Contact: Jeff Wilson 618.664.6561 jeff.wilson@greenville.edu

Tuesday, March 17

Piano Recital, 7 p.m., Whitlock Music Center?Reception immediately following recital, Tidball Alumni House

Wednesday, March 18

Chapel Presentation, 9:30 a.m., Whitlock Music Center?Piano Masterclass, 2:30 p.m., Whitlock Music Center

