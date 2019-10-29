EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is investigating a rash of recent burglaries in a residential part of East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today, the East Alton Police Department shared these photo images with the hopes someone can identify the suspects.

"If anyone can provide any details or identity of the suspect or suspects, they are urged to contact the East Alton Police Department," East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer.

Contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212 if you have any information on these burglaries.

More like this: