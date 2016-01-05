GODFREY – A single car overturned off Interstate 255 in between the Humbert and Montclair exits at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Personnel from the Godfrey Fire Protection District responded along with law enforcement and determined the driver appeared to have a medical emergency.

“The car struck the guard rail first and went into the median and hit a gravel drainage ditch and overturned,” Godfrey Assistant Chief Eric Cranmer said.

Cranmer said initially the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive, but he eventually came around.

“He was talking and I believe went to a local hospital,” he said at the end of the call.

