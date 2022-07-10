Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - These are aftermath photos of the building collapse at 619 E. Broadway in Alton.

The back wall of the structure of that address fell around noon on Saturday. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House recommends that people stay away from the area because it is unsafe and yellow caution tape surrounds it.

House said a homeless man apparently had been near the building when it collapsed, but thankfully was unhurt.