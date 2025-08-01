Photographer Brady Kesner Captures Nature’s Healing Landscapes, Plus Glimpse Of Flynn and Skiold-Hanlin Art Work Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - These are three artists who will be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park. Today's featured artists are: Brady Kesner, Pary Flynn, and Sarah Skiold-Hanlin. Artist #1:

Brady Kesner

Medium: Photography

Artist Statement: "I am passionate about photographing grand and intimate landscapes—flowing water, the rocks it tumbles over, and the trees that surround it. This environment quiets my soul, and I believe it does the same for the viewer. I am a believer in the power of nature to provide comfort, healing, and reduce stress." Artist #2:

Pary Flynn

Medium: Wood

Artist Statement: "I make and play handmade cigar box guitars, built from many different cigar boxes I find during my travels—as well as vintage gas cans, old movie reels, bedpans, or handmade boxes." Artist #3:

Sarah Skiold-Hanlin

Medium: Works on Paper

Artist Statement:

"Music for Your Eyes (2022–present) is an ongoing series of music-inspired ink drawings on paper. These works are my interpretation of how music sounds and feels to me in real time. Jazz, blues, classical, and folk music are central to the series, while the written statements accompanying each piece offer the viewer insight into my intentions."