(Jupiter, FL) The competitive fun continued on Day Five of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals. Bunting was again hotly contested as “a single blade of grass” was the difference in Tyler Lyons being eliminated while Jonathan Broxton showed Marco Gonzales and Mike Leake that he too could wield the bat.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lyons gained some redemption on “The Wall” as pitchers simulated throwing a pitch and had a smashed rag ball sent back at them off the bat of Jason Simontacchi.

photo credits: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com

More like this:

Nov 7, 2024 - ICYMI: Budzinski Wins By More Than 15 Points in IL-13

Nov 6, 2024 - A Local Look At The Trump Vs. Harris Presidential Race

Nov 12, 2024 - 13-Year-Old Creates Diorama for National Memorial of Military Ascent

Nov 6, 2024 - Rep. Schmidt Reflects on Campaign Journey and Community Support

Oct 28, 2024 - Calladitas Rising: Reclaiming Your Power, Strength, and Voice Anthology Showcases Latina Empowerment Stories

 