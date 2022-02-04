Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The streets in Alton were quiet on Day 2 of the intense winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Convenience stores were open on Thursday but many businesses were closed.

“I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t have to be," said one man pumping gas into his car. “But I've been driving very carefully, and I have been fine so far."

Most vehicles on the streets on the second day of the winter storm were either trucks, Jeeps, or snowplows with only a few brave souls trying to move through the streets with passenger cars.

Friday will remain cold with a high of 25 degrees and low of 4 degrees. Saturday it will be mostly sunny with a high of 26 and a low of 15 degrees.

