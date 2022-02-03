SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Alton-area residents are on Day 2 of an intense winter storm on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



The Alton area was hit with ice and snow Wednesday and another round of snow has added to the totals today.

Reduced traffic on local roads was apparent through the day Wednesday which let snowplows “do their thing” and those workers took advantage of the open roads and they worked tirelessly all day and night to fight the increasing snow levels.

Sidewalk shovelers around Alton came out in force. One shoveler said: “We’re just taking off a layer of snow, and then we’ll go inside and hunker down for the next wave.”

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday for area residents.

