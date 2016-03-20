Photo Gallery: Day 32 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Jupiter, FL) From a little extra bounce in the step during morning warm-ups to Jose Oquendo coaching from a golf cart as he recovers from knee surgery, here are a few of the sights from pregame activities on Day 32 of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals.







