MADISON COUNTY — A 25-year-old man from Phoenix, Ariz., was killed Thursday night, July 24, 2025, after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Madison County, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 24, 2025, on the westbound lanes near the 20.4-mile marker, close to the intersection of Illinois State Route 4 and Interstate 70. Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich on Monday, July 28, 2025, identified the victim as Amisi M. Wilondja.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was notified at 10:39 p.m. on July 24, 2025, and Investigator Samuel T. Stone responded to the scene, pronouncing Wilondja dead at 11:14 p.m. The driver of the semi stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The preliminary cause of death was listed as multi-system trauma, the Madison County Coroner said.

Routine toxicological testing has been conducted, but results are still pending. The final cause of death will be determined once all reports are complete.

The investigation remains active and involves the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Division of Criminal Investigation. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

