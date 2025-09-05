EDWARDSVILLE, IL (September 3, 2025) – Philly Pretzel Factory is proud to announce its grand reopening in Edwardsville under the new ownership of Justin and Kate Hawkins. The store will open its doors on Monday, September 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 9, at 11 a.m., followed by the grand reopening celebration on Friday, September 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both events are open to the community, and all are encouraged to attend.

After serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, Justin Hawkins was ready to embark on a new chapter, one that combined his love for family, community, and tradition. He found that opportunity with Philly Pretzel Factory. “It’s long been a dream to own my own business, and Philly Pretzel Factory felt like the perfect fit—it’s a brand built on integrity, tradition, quality, and community connection,” said Justin. “Pretzels bring people together, whether it’s at school events, games, or family gatherings. This is an opportunity to help people create special moments and memories while running a business my family and community can be proud of.”

Opening a business came with challenges, but for Justin and his wife, Kate, the experience has been both rewarding and unifying. “Justin brings so much passion and dedication to this business, and it’s been gratifying to support him with my business experience and marketing background,” said Kate Hawkins, owner of Zeal Marketing & Consulting. “I’ve been an Edwardsville/Glen Carbon resident for more than 22 years, and it’s exciting to now share this new chapter with my neighbors and friends while introducing Justin to the community we call home.”

The Edwardsville location will continue to offer Philly Pretzel Factory’s beloved menu of classic soft pretzels and dips, along with unique local items such as custom pretzels and specialty meats, including brats and salsiccia. But beyond great food, the Hawkins family is committed to building a true community hub. “Our goal is to make Philly Pretzel Factory more than just a place to grab a snack—it’s a way to connect with our neighbors,” added Justin. “We’re excited to partner with schools, sponsor events, and support local causes. This is about building relationships and giving back.”

The Grand Reopening Celebration event on September 19th will feature the Global Brew Beer Truck, a perfect stop for Edwardsville High School families looking for pregame festivities. In addition to the Global Brew Beer Truck, the event will also include giveaways and, of course, plenty of free fresh pretzels. Community members are invited to stop by, meet the Hawkins family, and help celebrate this exciting new chapter.

Philly Pretzel Factory Edwardsville is located at 6694 Center Grove Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Updates will be posted on the Philly Pretzel Factory Edwardsville Facebook page.

