ROXANA – High school seniors interested in pursuing a technical school or university degree in science, technology, engineering or math with aspirations for a career in energy, chemicals or manufacturing are invited to apply for one of the 66 scholarships that Phillips 66 is awarding this spring.

Students pursuing a technical school education are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, and students pursuing a four-year college degree are eligible for a $5,000 scholarship. Awards are automatically renewed each year through graduation, as long as the student is full-time and continues to meet the minimum GPA requirements.

The application portal at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/phillips66-community/ for the STEM Scholarship Program is open now for a maximum of 1,000 applicants. Applications are due by Monday, March 3 at 3 p.m. CST. Phillips 66 is promoting the opportunity alongside several longtime community partner organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club Alton, the Boys & Girls Club Bethalto, and the Roxana School District.

“The Phillips 66 STEM Scholarship program demonstrates the company’s commitment to investing in our communities, expanding access to STEM education for students and creating pathways for those who aspire to careers that will shape the future of energy,” said Melissa Erker, Director of Mid Continent Public Affairs.

What You Need to Know

Eligibility: The Phillips 66 STEM Scholarship is open to students in the areas where Phillips 66 operates. With financial need as a consideration, applicants also must:

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.



Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).



Be pursuing a STEM degree.



Be interested in energy, chemicals or manufacturing.

Application Period: Applications close Monday, March 3 at 3 p.m. CST (or when the limit of 1,000 applicants is reached).

“Phillips 66 values understand the importance of STEM education as we and American industries and employers are looking for our next generation of employees,” said Erker. “This is a great opportunity for our local students to have access to a scholarship opportunity.”

About Wood River Refinery

Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

