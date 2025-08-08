COLLINSVILLE — Phillip Tamburello returned to his hometown as he officially joined the Collinsville Police Department, bringing with him over seven years of law enforcement experience.

Tamburello, a 2016 graduate of Collinsville High School and former captain of the CPD Explorer post, began his policing career after earning an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Illinois College.

Prior to joining Collinsville, he served with the Caseyville Police Department as a patrolman and detective and was named Officer of the Year in 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

He will assume the designated service number 241, previously held by Terry Wasser, who retired from the Collinsville Police Department in 2015 after 22 years of service. Wasser, who also started his career in Caseyville before joining Collinsville, was present to welcome Tamburello to the department.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed enthusiasm about Tamburello’s return, highlighting his local Kahoks roots and experience.

"Welcome home, Phil and we cannot wait to see the positive impact you will make in our community!" the police department said in a statement about the new officer.