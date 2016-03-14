Name: Phillip Raymond Davis

Parents: Elaine and Edward Davis of Godfrey

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 3:19 PM

Date: 7/21/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Phillip Jr. and Francis Davis of Richmond, VA. and Raymond and Joan Darr of Alton.

More like this:

Oct 17, 2024 - Meet the Artist Behind Alton's First Augmented Reality Mural

Sep 29, 2024 - SIUE and NMAAHC’s The Smith Center Present   “Miles Davis: Modes and Modalities, 1935-1990”

5 days ago - Piatt, Madison and Macoupin Counties: Budzinski Announces Nearly $1 Million In Rural Energy Funding

Oct 18, 2024 - Alton Main Street Commissions Mural Of Jazz Legend Miles Davis To Honor His 100th Birthday

Oct 26, 2024 - Authorities Probe Serious Head-On Collision on Godfrey Road

 