March 14, 2016 3:18 PM
Name: Phillip Raymond Davis
Parents: Elaine and Edward Davis of Godfrey
Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 3:19 PM
Date: 7/21/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Phillip Jr. and Francis Davis of Richmond, VA. and Raymond and Joan Darr of Alton.
