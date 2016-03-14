Phillip Raymond Davis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Phillip Raymond Davis Parents: Elaine and Edward Davis of Godfrey Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz Birth Length: 21 inches Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Time : 3:19 PM Date: 7/21/2015 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Grandparents: Phillip Jr. and Francis Davis of Richmond, VA. and Raymond and Joan Darr of Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending