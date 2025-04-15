COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced Philip Carter has been named an assistant principal for Collinsville High School beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

Carter grew up in Collinsville and is a 2010 magna cum laude graduate of Collinsville High School. He is currently an assistant band director at O’Fallon Township High School.

“CHS is thrilled by the addition of Mr. Philip Carter as an assistant principal,” said next year’s CHS principal Bobby Wright. “Mr. Carter's experience in leadership in his previous roles will be a welcome addition to our administrative team. We are excited to work together on finding innovative solutions to our ever-changing world of education. There is no doubt that as an alumnus of Collinsville High School, Mr. Carter will encourage and inspire others to represent the Kahok Family well!”

Carter received his bachelor of music education degree from Illinois State University, master of music education degree from University of Georgia, principal endorsement from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, and is currently working towards his doctorate in educational leadership from SIUE. From 2015-2018, Mr. Carter was director of bands and fine arts/world language team leader at Huntley High School. In 2018, he became one of the band directors at O’Fallon Township High School. The OTHS Marching Panthers have performed at both the Rose Parade and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade during his time there. He currently serves on the Illinois Music Education Association Board of Directors as the District 6 President-Elect.

“While I am sad to leave the classroom, I am excited to have a more global impact on students and staff,” said Carter. “I look forward to supporting the stakeholder groups of CHS in whatever ways I can.”

Collinsville CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich said: “Mr. Carter understands the importance of relationships, being a team player and striving for improvement. He will be a welcome addition to the CHS administrative team and we are excited about his return to CHS as an educator.” Mr. Carter has an educational philosophy that celebrates the differences among students and is focused on providing them the skills they need to succeed in today’s world.

“I believe that the point of education is to show students how life is beautiful, preparing them to be productive members of society in a way that is meaningful and fulfilling to them. Education should foster curiosity, creativity and empathy, empowering students to leave our society in better shape than they found it,” Carter said.

Outside of school, Mr. Carter is an avid theatergoer. He is a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He and his wife enjoy visiting as many stadiums as they can, along with visiting 20 National Parks in the past three years. Carter and his wife, Lizzy live in O’Fallon and are expecting their first child (a baby boy). His parents and siblings still live in Collinsville. He is enthusiastic about transitioning to his new position this summer in preparation for the 2025-26 school year.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my academic home at Collinsville High School!” said Mr. Carter. “I can’t wait to break out the purple again and get to work with the outstanding team of students and staff to make CHS a better place!”

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois. Collinsville High School serves 1,800+ students in grades 9-12.

