(Busch Stadium) As swimmer Michael Phelps helped the United States 400m free-relay team capture the Gold last night, many were wondering what were all of the spots or bruises from on his back and shoulder.

Jaime Garcia knew the answer.

The marks are from cupping–a therapeutic procedure the St. Louis Cardinals left-hander was introduced to after his Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery.

“The guys that have helped me a lot with my rehabilitation in Houston the last couple of years,” explained Garcia. “They helped me to come back from TOS and that I worked with in the off-season, write all my programs for the season, they’re the ones who introduced me to it and I liked it.”

Suction cups are placed in the desired area, causing blood to be pulled to the area to aid in healing.

“I think it lifts the fascia and just creates more blood flow,” said Garcia. “It gets a little bruised in those areas, but it helps a lot with healing and recovery. I believe in it.”

Medical experts are still not in complete agreement over the beneficial aspects of cupping, but Garcia is convinced.

“It’s been working for me,” he stated. “I did a little bit last year and then this off-season a lot and been doing it during the season, it’s good.”

photo credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports, Al Bello/Getty Images