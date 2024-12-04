GODFREY - Phase one of the Village of Godfrey’s F.E. Widman Trail is officially completed.

The new paved walking/biking path will connect Glazebrook Park to LaVista Park in Godfrey. The first phase of the project created the trail from LaVista Park to Rocky Fork. The second phase will take it to Pierce Lane, and construction will start in the summer.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally mostly done,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “We’re starting the next section by the summer, and then it will be complete.”

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, public officials and project contributors came together to celebrate the completion of phase one of construction. They expressed excitement to see the trail nearing completion, and many people noted the trail’s beauty.

The F.E. Widman Trail will make it easier for people to travel from Stamper Lane to Godfrey’s Sam M. Vadalabene Bike Trail on the Great River Road, linking the parks to the MCT Trails system in the region. It will be possible to travel from Lewis and Clark Community College to SIUE on the trails once the F.E. Widman Trail is complete.

The project’s primary contractor was Stutz Excavating, Inc. The final project was estimated to cost around $1,225,960.55. Approximately 46% of this funding came from grants from the Metro East Park and Recreation District, Madison County Transit Trails System, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Madison County Park Enhancement Program.

Juneau Associates, Inc., provided the engineering and land surveying services. President Charles Juneau explained that there is “a lot of relief” on the trail and the design required several new alignments, though he assured that the project went smoothly.

“There was a lot of earthwork that had to be done,” Juneau said. “This wasn’t a job where you just follow the old railroad right-of-way…We had to come up with several different alternatives and get layouts. It turned out to be a really pretty trail.”

Brian Kulick, one of the project leads through Juneau Associates, Inc., added that the environmental process took “about two years” due to tree removal. He noted that it was a long process, but “worth it at the end.”

McCormick expressed appreciation for the project’s contributors. He explained that the Widman family donated land for the F.E. Widman trail, and he is excited to see the finished product in the coming months.

“Right now, the only thing that’s missing from this project is the blinking lights when you cross Godfrey Road, and that should be put in by the end of next week, probably. And then hopefully we can get the last phase started in the summer,” McCormick said, adding, “You need to take a walk someday.”

The trail is currently open and Riverbend residents are encouraged to utilize it.

