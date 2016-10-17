SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced that its Pharmacy Citation System Pilot Program for minor disciplinary infractions has now transitioned to a permanent initiative. IDFPR launched the six-month program in February 2016 to remove minor pharmacy violations from the Department’s formal disciplinary process, saving time and resources for both licensed pharmacists and IDFPR staff. During its six-month pilot phase, the program issued 86 tickets, resulting in $23,000 in fines.

“The Pharmacy Citation Program is mutually beneficial for both our licensed pharmacists and our Department,” said Bryan A. Schneider, IDFPR Secretary. “Through its creation, we have been able to reduce regulatory burdens without compromise to patient care. This streamlined approach also affords our investigators increased time in the field on more substantive matters that pose a greater risk to the health, safety and welfare of the public.”

Under the new initiative, non-disciplinary citations are issued for minor pharmacy infractions, such as failure to display current licenses in conspicuous locations or for food and/or beverage found in undesignated areas. Historically, minor pharmacy violations such as these triggered complete formal disciplinary processes, which were deemed burdensome for both licensees and IDFPR, and diverted attention and resources from more significant matters of public safety. IDFPR is one of the first regulatory agencies in the United States to implement a pilot program for minor disciplinary infractions

“The Pharmacy Citation program has proven to be a resourceful tool for our pharmacies,” said Harish Bhatt, President of Association of Indian Pharmacists in America. “The program ensures all pharmacy staff are aware of their surroundings, allowing us to stay compliant while saving our pharmacies time and money in attorney fees.”

