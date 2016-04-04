After leaving yesterday’s season opener after just one at-bat, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. The team also announced they will recall infielder Aledmys Diaz prior to tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh.

Pham had 3 home runs and drove in 8 runs during the Grapefruit League this spring. He was starting in LF and batting second on Sunday as the Cardinals faced left-hander Francisco Liriano. Pham grounded out 5-3 in the first inning.

The Cardinals remain covered in the outfield as Jeremy Hazelbaker, who can play all three spots, moves up to the fourth outfielder. Brandon Moss is also able to back up in the corner positions. Diaz will provide extra coverage on the infield by either starting or adding depth behind Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 25-year old Diaz hit .265 (9-for-34) with 5 RBI in 15 games this spring for the Cardinals. Signed as a free agent two years ago, Diaz was designated for assignment last season while at Springfield (AA) but then rebounded to be named the Texas League Player of the Week and be promoted to Memphis (AAA) where he hit .380 with 3 home runs in 14 games.

He continued that pace in the Arizona Fall League, batting .315 with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games.

Diaz will wear number 36.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports