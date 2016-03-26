Even before going 0-3 at the plate against Washington on Saturday, Tommy Pham had been feeling some frustration at the plate.

“I’m just trying to figure out a way to strike out less,” he said. “I feel like I’m seeing the ball good, but I’m swinging through too many pitches and that’s not a characteristic of mine. At the very least, I’d foul it off in the strike zone. So the only thing I can conclude is vision–vision related because like I said, I don’t swing through too many pitches within the strike zone.”

It hasn’t been all bad as on Thursday, he had a pair of RBI’s off Max Scherzer and Washington and is hitting .250 (10-40) overall. But he has struck out 12 times.

“Granted, there’s a little too much movement right now that I’m working on, but my swing I’m pretty confident it will be ready soon.”

Earlier this spring, the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder was optimistic about new contacts that he was wearing–noting that he was able to better pick up the spin on the ball.

“I still feel like I’m picking up the ball well,” said Pham, again voicing frustration that he’s swing through pitches in the strike zone that normally he makes contact with.

Last year, Pham ran into issues trying to find the time to visit with his doctor in Los Angeles, but he now has another doctor in St. Louis that will be visiting this weekend.

“That’s pretty good news for me–we’ll talk and go from there,” he said. “I’m just playing steady, I’m not really doing what I’m capable of and that’s what bothers me. You work so hard to do your best and this is a game that’s hard to do and I just feel like I could contribute more and I’m not necessarily quite there yet.”

Pham spends a great deal of time watching video of his swing and is comfortable with not having to seek out any hitting or swing gurus from his past.

“No, we have hitting coaches here,” he said. “People in the past, they tried to help me but they didn’t have answers for me. What they’ll do, they’ll bring up problems that you already know about but they won’t have the answers for them.”

Frustrated as he may be, Pham does not feel alone or as if he’s on an island with his struggle.

“No, far from it,” stated Pham. “I know what I need to do, it’s just a matter of doing it. Far from that.”