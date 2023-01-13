Brian Cooper- PGA Golfer: 1-4-23

ALTON - PGA golfer Brian Cooper was on Riverbender.com's 'Our Daily Show!' hosted by CJ Nasello last week to talk about his personal golf journey and his plans for the 2023 season.

While on the show, Cooper discussed how he overcame a stint of depression after having shoulder surgery, sidelining him from the sport. His inspiring story began to make international headlines and he shared that story with Nasello on the show.

Cooper, now 55 years old, talked about his comeback and highlight finish at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament. Through four rounds he shot 13-under which was good enough to finish in a three-way tie for third at TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course. This amazing turnaround happened a little more than a month ago.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cooper talked about how making the PGA TOUR is one of the hardest things to do in sports and how he's constantly trying to improve.

"I've always wanted to be better, I've always known I can be better," he said. "Now I have that chance, so I have to go out there and continue to do what got me there. Getting there is one thing, staying there is another."

Cooper, who turned pro in 1994, said he plans to play somewhere between 16-22 events this year.

His next event will be at the upcoming Morocco Champions Tournament.

He will actually be playing in St. Louis this September at the Ascension Charity Classic. The six-day event will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a $2 million purse. The tournament will be played at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis from Sept. 5-10.

More like this: