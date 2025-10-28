Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat – Interview with Laynie Pfund

WOOD RIVER - Pfund Construction has a new home at 56 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, and they’re excited to join the Wood River community.

“We’re really excited to be downtown,” said Laynie Pfund. “We’re growing, and this is a really cool spot to expand to.”

Pfund thanked the City of Wood River and Wood River Main Street Executive Director Kristen Burns for their help as the company moves into its new building. She noted that Wood River is “booming,” and the family and company are excited to be a part of it.

As a company, Pfund Construction has worked in several downtowns across the Metro East. Pfund noted that the company is focused on building up the community, not just renovating buildings.

“As we move forward as a company, we’re really focusing on city revitalization. We’re not just building a home; we’re building a community,” she explained. “It’s something that we’re all very passionate about.”

She added that the company, which started with her parents, has grown to include several employees who feel like “family.” She is proud of the team they have built at Pfund Construction. Their passion makes them stand out as dedicated, hardworking members of the Riverbend region.

As Pfund Construction settles into their new location, Pfund encourages people to visit their official website at PfundConstruction.com or their official Facebook page to stay up-to-date with their work. She expressed her excitement to be a part of the Wood River community, and she can’t wait to continue their projects across the Metro East.

“We’re very grateful and happy that we can do this,” she added. “This place is booming and we’re just really grateful to be a part of it and move forward. I think it’s really exciting.”

