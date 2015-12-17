The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their transferring of rights to pitcher Zach Petrick to the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars of the NPB for cash considerations.

“Thank you Cardinals and everyone who has supported me along the way,” tweeted Petrick. “Excited to start this next chapter of my career.”

A non-drafted free agent, Petrick signed with St. Louis in 2012 and a year later was named their Minor League Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 7-3 record with a 1.99 ERA and eight saves in 34 appearances (13 starts), beginning at Peoria (Low-A), then Palm Beach (High-A) and finishing the season in Springfield (AA).

This past season, the 26-year old right-hander went 7-7 in 28 starts at Memphis (AAA).

OLSEN PROMOTED

–The Cardinals also announced on Wednesday the promotion of Adam Olsen to Head Athletic Trainer for the club. Olsen has spent the last six seasons as the Cardinals Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist and has been part of the team’s training staff the last ten years.

Several players, such as Adam Wainwright and Jason Motte, have praised Olsen in the past for his help in their rehab from injury.

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Olsen graduated from Auburn University where he earned his Athletic Training Certification. He also holds a Master’s degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Wisconsin and has completed a post-professional Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute under Dr. James Andrews and Kevin Wilk in Birmingham, Alabama.

Former Head Athletic Trainer Greg Hauck stepped down the end of November.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell, Scott Kane -USA TODAY Sports